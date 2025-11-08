Chainat PAO edges Monthongwitaya 2–1 to win 7HD Football Championship

Chainat Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) defeated Monthongwitaya School 2–1 in the final of the 7HD Football Championship 2025, held at Supachalasai National Stadium.

Before kickoff, the stadium’s 20,000-seat capacity was exceeded as football fans flooded in to witness the school-level seven-a-side final.

After a tense 50-minute match (excluding stoppage time), Chainat PAO narrowly edged past Monthongwitaya to secure their first-ever 7HD championship title.

In the third-place playoff, Assumption Sriracha defeated Hua Hin Witthayakhom with a commanding 5–2 victory.

As champions, Chainat PAO received a 200,000-baht prize, plus an additional 1 million baht bonus pledged by Anucha Nakasai, who rallied contributions from supporters and fellow Chainat residents to reward the team’s historic win.