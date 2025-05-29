Fish sauce from blackchin tilapia: A sustainable solution to alien species

This initiative, a collaboration between the Department of Fisheries, the Department of Corrections, and Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), utilises local wisdom to ferment the fish into a fish sauce that is flavoursome, clean, safe and environmentally friendly.

Since 2024, four pilot provinces — Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Phetchaburi, and Samut Prakan — have joined forces to catch over 20,000 kilograms of blackchin tilapia from local waterways, which are then fermented into fish sauce under the brand name “Hub Poei”.

The project also offers prisoners the opportunity to take part in the production process, providing hands-on training to develop valuable vocational skills and prepare them for a meaningful reintegration into society.

Beyond the four central prisons involved, this blackchin tilapia fish sauce processing initiative has also inspired police officers and their families to receive training to produce fish sauce for household consumption, with potential to develop this into a supplementary source of income.