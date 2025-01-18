Samut Songkhram fish farmers battle invasive blackchin tilapia

Fish farmers in the coastal province of Samut Songkhram are facing a growing crisis due to a severe infestation of blackchin tilapia, an invasive fish species.
Despite previous attempts to eradicate the fish, the problem has worsened, causing significant damage to local aquaculture.
Fish farmers in Amphawa district, a major aquaculture hub, have reported substantial losses as the black tilapia have decimated their fish stocks. The invasive species has proved difficult to control, with traditional methods such as netting ineffective at removing smaller fish.
Local farmers have expressed frustration with the government's response to the crisis, arguing that eradication efforts have been inadequate and misdirected. They claim that government surveys have failed to assess the extent of the problem accurately, focusing on areas with lower infestation levels.
"The government's efforts have been more about show than substance," said one farmer. "They haven't targeted the areas that are most severely affected, and their programmes haven't been effective."
Fish farmers have called for a more comprehensive and coordinated approach to address the issue, including targeted eradication efforts, improved coordination among government agencies, and long-term solutions to prevent future outbreaks.
The black-tilapia in Thailand invasion highlights the challenges faced by many countries in dealing with invasive species. The economic and environmental impacts of such infestations can be severe, and effective management requires a coordinated and sustained effort.