Samut Songkhram fish farmers battle invasive blackchin tilapia

Fish farmers in the coastal province of Samut Songkhram are facing a growing crisis due to a severe infestation of blackchin tilapia, an invasive fish species.

Despite previous attempts to eradicate the fish, the problem has worsened, causing significant damage to local aquaculture.

Fish farmers in Amphawa district, a major aquaculture hub, have reported substantial losses as the black tilapia have decimated their fish stocks. The invasive species has proved difficult to control, with traditional methods such as netting ineffective at removing smaller fish.