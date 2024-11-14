MP claims govt shielding ‘certain firm’ over blackchin infestation

An opposition party MP on Thursday accused certain government agencies of helping a giant private company to escape legal action over the blackchin tilapia infestation, which is damaging the Thai ecosystem.

People’s Party MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, deputy chair of the special House committee in charge of tackling the invasion, made this allegation without naming any names.

However, it was widely understood that he was referring to Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF), which was the only company that had been allowed by the Fisheries Department to import 2,000 blackchin tilapia from Ghana in 2010.

In September, the House panel had spoken up about a “certain” firm that was allowed to import the alien species before it infested Thai waters in 79 districts of 19 provinces, threatening the ecological system.