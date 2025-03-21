Agriculture Ministry details blackchin tilapia crisis response

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Akara Prompao and officials from the ministry held a press conference on Friday (March 21, 2025) to address the blackchin tilapia crisis. This followed a protest in which demonstrators dumped two tons of blackchin tilapia in front of Government House, demanding action on the fish’s spread across multiple provinces.

Akara stated that, as the overseeing authority of the Department of Fisheries, he has been closely monitoring the situation and instructed the department to implement continuous measures. This includes executing the Cabinet resolution from August 20, 2024, which declared the blackchin tilapia outbreak a national agenda. The government has also launched the Blackchin Tilapia Control Action Plan (2024–2027), consisting of seven measures and 15 activities with a total budget of 450 million baht.

Key actions taken include:

Eliminating 3,702,038 kilograms of blackchin tilapia.

Releasing 743,136 predatory fish to curb the blackchin tilapia population.

Monitoring and surveying the spread of blackchin tilapia in buffer zones.

Developing research and innovations to mitigate the outbreak, such as inducing sterility in blackchin tilapia.