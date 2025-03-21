Agriculture Ministry details blackchin tilapia crisis response

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Akara Prompao and officials from the ministry held a press conference on Friday (March 21, 2025) to address the blackchin tilapia crisis. This followed a protest in which demonstrators dumped two tons of blackchin tilapia in front of Government House, demanding action on the fish’s spread across multiple provinces.
Akara stated that, as the overseeing authority of the Department of Fisheries, he has been closely monitoring the situation and instructed the department to implement continuous measures. This includes executing the Cabinet resolution from August 20, 2024, which declared the blackchin tilapia outbreak a national agenda. The government has also launched the Blackchin Tilapia Control Action Plan (2024–2027), consisting of seven measures and 15 activities with a total budget of 450 million baht.
Key actions taken include:
Eliminating 3,702,038 kilograms of blackchin tilapia.
Releasing 743,136 predatory fish to curb the blackchin tilapia population.
Monitoring and surveying the spread of blackchin tilapia in buffer zones.
Developing research and innovations to mitigate the outbreak, such as inducing sterility in blackchin tilapia.
According to a July 2024 survey by the Department of Fisheries, the blackchin tilapia outbreak was reported in 19 provinces, including Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.
The outbreak was classified into three levels of density:
Severe infestation (>100 fish per 100 m²) was recorded in four provinces: Chanthaburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, and Prachuap Khiri Khan. Moderate infestation (11–100 fish per 100 m²) was found in nine provinces: Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Low infestation (1–10 fish per 100 m²) was observed in three provinces: Chachoengsao, Nonthaburi, and Songkhla.
As of now, no areas report severe infestation. Moderate levels persist in five provinces, while 11 provinces have low infestation levels. Monthly monitoring indicates a declining trend in blackchin tilapia populations due to ongoing control measures.
The blackchin tilapia outbreak has severely affected aquaculture farms in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Prachuap Khiri Khan. Impacted farmers include those engaged in natural and semi-intensive aquaculture systems. The Department of Fisheries continues to monitor, control, and eliminate invasive species.
Prayoon Insakul, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, stated that the government is actively working on relief measures to assist farmers, fishers, and the public.
Bancha Sookkaew, Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, noted that statistical data indicates improvements in controlling the outbreak. However, the department remains committed to implementing the seven key control measures.
To accelerate efforts, the Department has requested THB200 million from the Budget Bureau as part of the THB450 million national action plan approved by the Cabinet. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has recognized the urgency of the issue and has directed the Budget Bureau to immediately allocate THB98 million to support the efforts.