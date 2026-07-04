Chon Buri roads flooded as heavy rain hits Sukhumvit and Pattaya-bound routes

Chon Buri has been hit by heavy rain, with high floodwater reported on Sukhumvit Road and Bueng Bypass, making travel difficult.

According to the latest report from the traffic division of Mueang Chon Buri Police Station on July 4, 2026, continuous heavy rain has caused water to accumulate in several key locations, directly affecting motorists — especially those travelling towards Pattaya and Rayong.

The main critical points where drivers are urged to exercise extra caution are as follows:

Ban Suan intersection, Sukhumvit Road, Mueang Chon Buri district:

Floodwater is covering the road surface. Small vehicles should avoid the area or drive at the lowest possible speed.

Bowling intersection, Sukhumvit Road, inbound to Pattaya:

A large volume of water has accumulated before Chon Buri Hospital, causing heavy traffic and congestion.

In front of the Chon Buri Meteorological Office:

Floodwater remains on the road surface while awaiting drainage, causing traffic to slow and stop intermittently.

Bueng Bypass Road, inbound to Pattaya:

Vehicles can still move, but traffic is heavily slowing opposite Kasikornbank on the bypass road and near the U-turn in front of Lotus’s, as floodwater is covering the left lane.

Motorists travelling to Pattaya this morning are advised, where possible, to avoid the old Sukhumvit route and use Motorway No 7 instead, which is expected to save time and avoid flooded areas.