Heavy rain threat keeps Bueng Kan, Chiang Mai on alert watch



Heavy rain and rough seas affect several regions

For July 5-9, the agency warned of heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the country, raising the risk of flash floods on slopes and waterlogging in city areas.

Areas requiring close monitoring include the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central region, the South’s western coast, and Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Marine conditions in the Andaman Sea are also expected to remain rough from July 5-7, with waves of 2-3 metres and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Small boats and marine operators have been advised to follow official warnings closely and exercise extra caution when travelling through storm-affected areas.



Maysak moves towards China after Vietnam landfall

Tropical Storm Maysak has made landfall in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, and is moving towards China, with its centre reported over southern Guangxi.

The storm is expected to move north-northeast before weakening into a depression and later into a strong low-pressure cell.