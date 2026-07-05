Heavy rain threat keeps Bueng Kan, Chiang Mai on alert watch

Thailand has been warned to brace for heavy rain, flash floods, forest runoff and urban flooding across several regions from July 5-9, with Bueng Kan and Chiang Mai placed under special watch after heavy accumulated rainfall.
The National Hydroinformatics Data Centre of the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) reported the latest water situation on Sunday (July 5), warning that continued rainfall could affect the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central region, the South’s western coast, Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
The agency identified two provinces as special 48-hour monitoring areas because of accumulated rainfall and flood risks.
In Bueng Kan, the warning covers Nong Loeng subdistrict in Bueng Kan district, where the monitoring station recorded 125.2 millimetres of accumulated rainfall over the previous 48 hours.
In Chiang Mai, Samoeng Tai subdistrict in Samoeng district is under watch, with map data showing accumulated rainfall of about 99.4 millimetres.
HII urged authorities and residents in the affected areas to monitor conditions closely, as persistent rain could trigger flash floods and runoff, especially on foothill slopes, near waterways, in low-lying communities and in urban areas with slow drainage.
For July 5-9, the agency warned of heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the country, raising the risk of flash floods on slopes and waterlogging in city areas.
Areas requiring close monitoring include the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central region, the South’s western coast, and Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
Marine conditions in the Andaman Sea are also expected to remain rough from July 5-7, with waves of 2-3 metres and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
Small boats and marine operators have been advised to follow official warnings closely and exercise extra caution when travelling through storm-affected areas.
Tropical Storm Maysak has made landfall in Quang Ninh province, Vietnam, and is moving towards China, with its centre reported over southern Guangxi.
The storm is expected to move north-northeast before weakening into a depression and later into a strong low-pressure cell.