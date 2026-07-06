Heavy monsoon rain forecast for Thailand’s North, Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Monday (July 6, 2026) that the North and Northeast would see rain and thunderstorms across 60% of their areas, with heavy downpours in some places.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces were expected to have scattered thunderstorms, with people advised to watch for flash flooding.
In its 24-hour forecast, isolated very heavy rain was expected to persist in the North and upper Northeast.
Heavy rain was also forecast in parts of the Central and Eastern regions, while the South would see less rain, as the monsoon trough stretched across Myanmar, Laos and upper Vietnam into tropical depression “Maysak”.
The weather system was accompanied by a moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People were urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash flooding and forest run-off, particularly near foothills, waterways and low-lying areas.
Moderate wind and waves were forecast in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves around 2 metres high.
The lower Andaman Sea was expected to see waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand were advised to navigate with care and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast