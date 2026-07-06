Heavy monsoon rain forecast for Thailand’s North, Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Monday (July 6, 2026) that the North and Northeast would see rain and thunderstorms across 60% of their areas, with heavy downpours in some places.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces were expected to have scattered thunderstorms, with people advised to watch for flash flooding.

In its 24-hour forecast, isolated very heavy rain was expected to persist in the North and upper Northeast.

Heavy rain was also forecast in parts of the Central and Eastern regions, while the South would see less rain, as the monsoon trough stretched across Myanmar, Laos and upper Vietnam into tropical depression “Maysak”.