Heavy monsoon rain forecast for Thailand’s North, Northeast

MONDAY, JULY 06, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Heavy monsoon rain forecast for Thailand’s North, Northeast

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the North and upper Northeast, while Bangkok faces scattered thunderstorms and mariners are urged to navigate with care.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that 60% of the North and Northeast regions will experience rain and thunderstorms, with heavy downpours and isolated very heavy rain in some areas.
  • The severe weather is caused by a monsoon trough combined with a moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
  • Authorities have warned residents in the affected regions to be cautious of potential flash flooding and forest run-off, especially near foothills and low-lying areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Monday (July 6, 2026) that the North and Northeast would see rain and thunderstorms across 60% of their areas, with heavy downpours in some places.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces were expected to have scattered thunderstorms, with people advised to watch for flash flooding.

In its 24-hour forecast, isolated very heavy rain was expected to persist in the North and upper Northeast.

Heavy rain was also forecast in parts of the Central and Eastern regions, while the South would see less rain, as the monsoon trough stretched across Myanmar, Laos and upper Vietnam into tropical depression “Maysak”.

The weather system was accompanied by a moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People were urged to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash flooding and forest run-off, particularly near foothills, waterways and low-lying areas.

Moderate wind and waves were forecast in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, with waves around 2 metres high.

The lower Andaman Sea was expected to see waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand were advised to navigate with care and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Monday (July 6, 2026) to 6am on Tuesday (July 7, 2026)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Rain or thunderstorms in 40% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-28°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-25 kilometres per hour.

North

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Isolated very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Nan and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 31-35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei and Mukdahan.
  • Isolated very heavy rain in Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 30-35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-27°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 33-35°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-25 kilometres per hour.

East

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 31-34°C.
  • Southwesterly winds: 20-35 kilometres per hour.
  • Sea waves about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C.
  • From Surat Thani northwards: southwesterly winds of 20-35 kilometres per hour. Sea waves 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres offshore and in thunderstorms.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: southwesterly winds of 15-30 kilometres per hour. Sea waves about 1 metre high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C.
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35°C.
  • From Phuket northwards: southwesterly winds of 20-35 kilometres per hour. Sea waves about 2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
  • From Krabi southwards: southwesterly winds of 15-35 kilometres per hour. Sea waves 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

The Nation Editorial Team

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