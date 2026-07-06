Haaland double sends Brazil crashing out of World Cup

Norway’s victory sent them into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, marking one of the greatest nights in the country’s football history. Brazil, meanwhile, failed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1990.





Haaland broke the deadlock in the 79th minute, using his height and strength to head in a cross from Andreas Schjelderup. He struck again 11 minutes later, finishing from distance after another assist from Schjelderup to put Norway in control.

Neymar pulled one back for Brazil with a penalty deep into stoppage time, but the goal came too late to change the outcome. Reuters reported that the Brazilian forward was emotional after what may prove to be his final World Cup appearance.

Brazil had earlier missed a major chance to take control when Bruno Guimaraes failed to convert a first-half penalty, with Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland diving to his left to make a crucial save.

The defeat brought a painful end to Brazil’s campaign and left senior players, including Neymar and Casemiro, facing an immediate exit from the tournament.

For Norway, the win was historic. Led by captain Martin Odegaard and spearheaded by Haaland, the team held their nerve against one of football’s traditional giants and booked a place in the quarter-finals against either Mexico or England.

Starting line-ups

Brazil (4-4-2): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Rayan, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Gabriel Martinelli; Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior.

Norway (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.