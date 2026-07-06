Constitutional Court may issue balancing ruling on loan decree and budget discipline

Thailand’s Constitutional Court may choose a balanced path in the case involving the government’s 400-billion-baht emergency loan decree, upholding the decree while attaching firm observations on how the government should handle future spending, a political scientist has suggested.

Asst Prof Dr Chettha Sapyen, a political scientist at Navamindradhiraj University, said the case had entered a critical stage and could become one of the most closely watched constitutional rulings in recent years.

The case is not only about the fate of the executive branch. It could also set an important precedent on the use of emergency decree powers under Section 172 of the Constitution when the country faces a crisis.

The Constitutional Court earlier accepted a petition for consideration in the case and ordered the Cabinet to submit explanations and supporting documents within seven days, according to Thai media reports.

Chettha said the central question was not only whether the court would allow the decree to stand, but how it would frame the legal principle governing emergency powers.

The court, he said, must allow the government enough room to respond to a crisis while ensuring that emergency decrees do not become a normal governing tool.

Based on the overall circumstances, including the facts at the time the Cabinet approved the decree, the global economic situation and previous Constitutional Court rulings, Chettha said there was a significant possibility that the outcome could be a “pass, but with observations” ruling.