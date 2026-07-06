Ekniti defends B400bn loan decree as oil shock hits Thai economy ahead of court ruling

Private sector to be brought into transition push

Asked about contingency plans related to the court ruling, Ekniti said the government would seek cooperation from all sectors, particularly the private sector, to help accelerate the transition through co-investment.

He said the government was working with the private sector through the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee, or JPPCC, to address economic problems, adding that public-private partnerships would be central to the investment drive.

“No matter how the transition takes place, the private sector must be involved,” he said, noting that additional budget support would help speed up the process.

Solar, bioenergy and transport transition targeted

Ekniti said projects being considered under the energy transition agenda included clean-energy schemes such as solar power, as well as transport-related measures to promote the use of biodiesel, biomass and bioenergy.

He said such projects would not only reduce Thailand’s dependence on imported oil but could also generate additional income for farmers through the use of agricultural by-products in the energy sector.

The finance minister pointed to the “Thai Chuay Thai Plus” scheme as an example of short-term economic support already being implemented, saying more than 50 billion baht had been disbursed under the programme.

Budget scrutiny and investment push

On the fiscal 2027 budget, which is now under committee consideration, Ekniti said the process should be transparent, open and free of hidden agendas, while strictly observing fiscal discipline.

He said livestreaming every meeting of the budget committee would raise transparency standards and increase public confidence in the budget process.

Ekniti added that investment spending must be accelerated, with a focus on attracting foreign investment to support domestic investment. He said public-private partnerships would be promoted as part of the government’s effort to make the coming period a “Year of Investment”.

He said the government’s immediate priorities were to sustain the economy in the short term, accelerate the energy transition and speed up reforms to make Thailand more investment-driven.