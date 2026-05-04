Thailand plans THB400bn emergency loan decree without raising debt ceiling

Thailand’s government is preparing to introduce an emergency borrowing decree worth THB400 billion as it seeks to cushion the domestic impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with officials insisting the move will not breach the country’s public debt ceiling.

The Ministry of Finance is expected to submit the proposal to the Cabinet for consideration on Tuesday (May 5), positioning the measure as a key fiscal tool to support the economy amid growing external risks.

The decision follows a comprehensive review by economic agencies of all available funding sources. These included the fiscal 2026 budget, central funds, emergency reserves, and even forward planning under the fiscal 2027 budget framework. However, authorities concluded that existing budget allocations would be insufficient to address the scale of the unfolding situation, necessitating additional borrowing.