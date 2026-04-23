How close is Thailand to its debt ceiling? Should we be worried?

Senior Country Economist of the Asian Development Bank, Anna M. Fink explained that raising the public debt ceiling is pragmatic, if budget channels for boosting productivity.



Ireland’s Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Robert Troy, noted that tackling rising living costs with targeted energy support, not blanket fuel caps, is indispensable amid tensions.



The Next Move, where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move. .

The Nation’s business show, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih.