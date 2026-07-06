Fire rips through Bang Pu synthetic fibre factory, one worker critically injured

At 12.45am, Bang Pu Police Station was informed of a fire inside a synthetic fibre factory located in Soi Thetsaban Bang Pu 73, Bang Pu Mai subdistrict, Mueang district, Samut Prakan.

After receiving the report, police coordinated with Bang Pu Municipality and nearby local authorities, which dispatched more than 10 fire engines along with disaster-relief volunteers to the scene.

Firefighters found flames burning fiercely inside the factory before spreading to a five-storey building and nearby structures. The presence of synthetic fibre inside the premises provided highly flammable material, causing the fire to intensify rapidly.

Fire crews from several agencies rushed to spray water to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. However, strong gusts of wind and falling building debris made firefighting operations difficult.

At around 2.50am, the fire was still burning violently. Various materials inside the building continued to fall, while structural parts were scattered around the factory warehouse area. Authorities ordered all firefighters to evacuate from inside the building for safety reasons, leaving crews able only to spray water from surrounding areas.

During the operation, firefighters found a factory employee who had tried to help extinguish the blaze. The worker had lost consciousness from lack of oxygen and was quickly carried to a safe area, where rescuers performed CPR.