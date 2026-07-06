OPEC+ Boosts August Oil Output by 188,000 Barrels Per Day

The oil alliance approves a fifth consecutive monthly supply increase as crude prices stabilise at pre-conflict levels near seventy-two dollars.

OPEC+ has agreed to raise its collective oil production ceiling by 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) for August, marking the fifth consecutive monthly supply increase by the alliance in an effort to stabilise global energy markets.

The decision was finalised during an online ministerial meeting on Sunday, 5 July 2026, by the seven core alliance members: Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

In an official statement, the group reaffirmed its commitment to market stability, adding that the participating nations would maintain flexibility to adjust output based on shifting macroeconomic conditions. The ministers are scheduled to reconvene on 2 August to determine production targets for September.

The August hike represents a continued effort by the seven producers to phase out a 1.65 million bpd supply cut originally agreed upon in 2023. At that time, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was still a member of the alliance.

However, the UAE formally exited OPEC+ on 1 May to align its expanding domestic capacity more closely with its output, freeing itself from the group's stringent production constraints.