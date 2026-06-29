US and Iran agree to pause attacks before Doha negotiations

Axios has reported that the United States and Iran have agreed to halt attacks on each other before peace talks resume this week to discuss the Strait of Hormuz and other issues linked to ending the war.

The move is seen as a sign of easing tensions after several days of retaliatory attacks that affected a fragile ceasefire agreement.

The exchange of attacks on a vital shipping route for oil and natural gas trade began last Thursday, June 25, 2026, when the Islamic Republic of Iran attacked a container ship. Washington responded by striking Iran the following day. The US then launched another attack on Saturday night after Tehran targeted a ship carrying Qatari oil. Both sides accused the other of violating the ceasefire agreement.



Talks expected in Doha

The violence has escalated tensions after the United States and Iran reached a temporary peace agreement earlier this month. It also risks delaying progress in restoring shipping through the key strait to pre-war levels.

Detailed talks on the temporary agreement are expected to resume this week in Doha.

US officials told Axios that Washington and Tehran had agreed to suspend attacks so that vessels could move freely during the negotiations.

Axios also reported that the talks, which had previously focused on technical discussions about the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, would shift towards reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a passageway for around one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas.

The White House did not immediately comment on the issue.