Trump orders new US strikes on Iran over alleged ceasefire breach

President Donald Trump has confirmed that US forces launched fresh air strikes on Iran on Sunday (June 28), accusing Tehran of violating a ceasefire agreement.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated that US aircraft had targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites, after what he described as another breach of the truce.

He also warned that Iran may “never learn” and suggested Washington could reach a point where diplomacy was no longer possible.

Trump added that the US might be forced to “militarily complete the job” it had started, warning that if that happened, the Islamic Republic of Iran would “no longer exist”.