Tanker strike in Hormuz raises pressure on US-Iran ceasefire

A tanker was damaged in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday (27 June) after being hit by a projectile, Britain’s maritime security agency said, as fresh US and Iranian strikes marked the sharpest escalation since the two sides signed an interim peace deal.

Britain’s UKMTO said the vessel’s bridge had been damaged, but all crew were reported safe. The Joint Maritime Information Centre, run by a coalition of navies protecting commercial shipping, raised its security threat level after a series of recent incidents in the waterway.

The tanker incident followed an attack on a cargo ship on Thursday, which helped trigger the latest round of violence. Iran has made a renewed push to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important energy shipping route, which had started to reopen after months of disruption.

Washington and Tehran each accused the other of breaching the agreement reached two weeks earlier to end the four-month-old conflict. The US said it struck Iranian targets overnight, while Iran said it answered on Saturday with attacks on targets linked to US forces.

Iran has not directly addressed the reported attacks on individual ships. Iranian state television said the Revolutionary Guards had fired “warning shots” towards unspecified vessels trying to use routes not approved by Iran, and said other ships were now seeking Iranian permits before crossing the strait.