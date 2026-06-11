Court sentences two defendants to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing

The South Bangkok Criminal Court has sentenced two defendants to death over the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing at Ratchaprasong, finding no grounds for mitigation in the charge of jointly committing premeditated murder.

On June 11, 2026, the South Bangkok Criminal Court read its judgement in the case linked to the bombing at the Erawan Shrine near Ratchaprasong intersection on August 17, 2015.

The case was filed by prosecutors from the South Bangkok Criminal Litigation Office against Bilal Mohammed, also known as Adem Karadag, and Yusufu Mieraili, along with others.

The attack at the Erawan Shrine killed 20 people, comprising 14 foreign nationals and six Thais, and injured more than 100 others.

The trial lasted almost 11 years, involving testimony from more than 400 prosecution witnesses and more than 45 defence witnesses. The case file comprised more than 10,000 pages of documents.