Erawan Shrine draws millions, as Ratchaprasong area eyes revival next year

The Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association said the Erawan Shrine housing the Hindu god Brahma stands out among the eight shrines in the bustling shopping district.

The other shrines are to Ganesha, Trimurti, Uma, Lakshmi, Chatumaharajika, Indra and Narayana.

The Erawan Shrine was so popular among Chinese tourists that it became the target of a bombing in 2015. An ethnic Uighur dissident and an accomplice had been arrested for the August 17, 2015 bombing, which killed 20 people and injured 125 others. Several tourists from different countries were among the casualties.