Erawan Shrine draws millions, as Ratchaprasong area eyes revival next year
The Erawan Shrine in the heart of Bangkok is still the most popular sacred site in the capital, drawing as many as a million tourists a year.
The Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association said the Erawan Shrine housing the Hindu god Brahma stands out among the eight shrines in the bustling shopping district.
The other shrines are to Ganesha, Trimurti, Uma, Lakshmi, Chatumaharajika, Indra and Narayana.
The Erawan Shrine was so popular among Chinese tourists that it became the target of a bombing in 2015. An ethnic Uighur dissident and an accomplice had been arrested for the August 17, 2015 bombing, which killed 20 people and injured 125 others. Several tourists from different countries were among the casualties.
Wisit Suthathirarat, a director of the association, said most foreigners visited the Ratchaprasong area to pray at the different shrines, as well as shop at the many malls in the area. Another attraction is the 30 or so Michelin-starred or recognised restaurants in the area.
He said the bustling district attracted thousands of tourists, especially those from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Middle East.
Wisit said he expects an uptick in foreign arrivals next year thanks to a new 504-room hotel called Moxy Bangkok in the area. Managed by the Marriott Hotels group, it will be located on the ninth and 12-32 floors of the Market Bangkok shopping mall.
Plus, the ongoing renovation of the Amarin shopping mall is expected to be completed.
Wisit said he expects these new developments to help restore visitor numbers to pre-pandemic levels when the area welcomed approximately 600,000 visitors daily.
He added that the association expects the 10 hotels in the area to have about 70% occupancy next year, now that they have been fully booked from Christmas Day to January 2.