Tourist Police warn Erawan Shrine vendors against overcharging pilgrims

Tourist Police deputy commander Maj-General Apichart Suribunya said he had instructed police officers responsible for the religious site, also known as the Erawan Shrine, to prevent vendors from overcharging pilgrims.

Apichart, who is also spokesman for the Tourist Police, said that no further complaints had been received from tourists after police warned vendors they could face legal action for overpricing.

Vendors at the shrine have been told to always tell prospective customers the prices of their goods in advance, Apichart said.

Vendors outside the shrine tend to sell garlands and other offerings at higher prices than those inside the shrine’s compound, he said, adding: “This is normal.”

