Tourist Police warn Erawan Shrine vendors against overcharging pilgrims
Police have warned vendors near Bangkok’s Brahma Shrine against overpricing, after a video showing a group of Chinese tourists spending more than 13,000 baht to buy offerings went viral.
Tourist Police deputy commander Maj-General Apichart Suribunya said he had instructed police officers responsible for the religious site, also known as the Erawan Shrine, to prevent vendors from overcharging pilgrims.
Apichart, who is also spokesman for the Tourist Police, said that no further complaints had been received from tourists after police warned vendors they could face legal action for overpricing.
Vendors at the shrine have been told to always tell prospective customers the prices of their goods in advance, Apichart said.
Vendors outside the shrine tend to sell garlands and other offerings at higher prices than those inside the shrine’s compound, he said, adding: “This is normal.”
The famous place of worship – often visited by locals and foreign tourists from Asia – is located in front of the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel at Ratchaprasong intersection.
A woman who admitted that she was the vendor in the viral video clip said that during celebrations for the Lunar New Year, a group of about 10 Chinese tourists bought six sets of offerings from her – two sets for 1,200 baht each, two for 900 baht each, and two for 600 baht each.
Four of the tourists also bought 16 doves from a nearby outlet for 500 baht apiece, she said.
The combined cost was 13,400 baht.
The vendor said she showed the tourists a price list before they decided to buy.
“Throughout my 30 years of business here, I have never taken advantage of tourists. I always notify them of the prices,” she said.
She said that while talking with the group of Chinese tourists, she saw a Thai man making a video of their interaction. When she asked him why he did not respond.
She realised the reason after the video was posted on social media, she said.