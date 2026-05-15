Thailand PCD chief rejects bribery claims, demands survey source

Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), together with Tananchai Wannasook and Teeraphong Wimonjittranon, deputy director-generals of the PCD, addressed a press conference on Friday (May 15, 2026) after the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), through its Zero Corruption working group and the Puean Mai Thon group, disclosed a private-sector survey on transparency in the performance of official duties by state agencies.

The survey also ranked agencies by the highest bribe values, with the PCD referred to as ranking first and more than THB100,000 allegedly offered per instance.

Surin said that after learning of the survey briefing on Thursday (May 14, 2026), he urgently called a meeting of PCD executives to ask how officials felt.

Before the meeting resolved to take two steps: preparing an open letter seeking detailed information about the survey results, and holding a press conference to clarify the issue to the public.

He said the matter affected public confidence as well as the morale of PCD officials nationwide.

The PCD Director-General said the department is a technical agency tasked with controlling, supervising, monitoring and evaluating environmental protection and conservation.

It has no authority to approve or issue permits to any private entity in a way that would create a channel for directly receiving or soliciting benefits.