Thailand PCD chief rejects bribery claims, demands survey source

Surin Worakijthamrong, Director-General of the Pollution Control Department (PCD), together with Tananchai Wannasook and Teeraphong Wimonjittranon, deputy director-generals of the PCD, addressed a press conference on Friday (May 15, 2026) after the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), through its Zero Corruption working group and the Puean Mai Thon group, disclosed a private-sector survey on transparency in the performance of official duties by state agencies.
The survey also ranked agencies by the highest bribe values, with the PCD referred to as ranking first and more than THB100,000 allegedly offered per instance.
Surin said that after learning of the survey briefing on Thursday (May 14, 2026), he urgently called a meeting of PCD executives to ask how officials felt.
Before the meeting resolved to take two steps: preparing an open letter seeking detailed information about the survey results, and holding a press conference to clarify the issue to the public.
He said the matter affected public confidence as well as the morale of PCD officials nationwide.
The PCD Director-General said the department is a technical agency tasked with controlling, supervising, monitoring and evaluating environmental protection and conservation.
It has no authority to approve or issue permits to any private entity in a way that would create a channel for directly receiving or soliciting benefits.
After the explanation, Surin showed images of the PCD’s recent operations to reaffirm that the department’s duties involve entering areas, conducting inspections, going into the field and staying with the public more than any other agency in Thailand, covering issues including water sources and waste, such as the Hat Yai district floods and the Salween River case.
He said this showed that “the PCD stands with the people, but standing with the people may not mean standing with some individuals”.
Surin added that, as a doctoral graduate, he had questions about the survey’s data-collection process, including what method was used, how the sample group was chosen and how respondents were asked to select their answers.
He also questioned whether respondents had direct experience with the PCD or were third parties, and whether the agency was correctly identified, because in many cases, the agency involved was another body, not the PCD.
He also raised questions about the process for checking reliability, saying any serious action that affects people must be checked repeatedly.
The PCD Director-General also questioned the cited average bribe figure of THB102,160, saying it did not correspond with the legal facts because the maximum fine under the relevant legislation is about THB60,000.
He asked how business operators would pay more than the actual fine to avoid prosecution.
Surin said all the reasons he had explained were the basis for preparing an official letter to those concerned, asking for supporting information and evidence related to the survey results.
The PCD affirmed that if evidence was found that corruption had actually occurred, it would take decisive action.
However, if an examination found that the allegations were untrue, the department asked for fairness to restore the dignity it had built over 34 years and to return morale to its civil servants and officials.
The PCD Director-General stressed: “The department has no power whatsoever to grant permission. Its only duty is to inspect sources according to technical principles, which Minister Suchart even teased was ‘a talisman without a club’. If, within seven days, I still have not received an answer from the JSCCIB and the agencies that joined the press conference, I will send a follow-up letter and will certainly ask to meet those concerned. I will fight. You dared to speak yesterday, so I dare to speak now. I am not afraid of anyone. I am willing. I am transparent and clear at all times. I have never avoided anyone. I kindly ask you to consider the information. I will proceed as quickly as possible and will not let this issue go. I mean business.”
“I cannot answer who likes me or dislikes me, but the department must stand on what is right for the people. I am uneasy about what has happened and want the facts to be checked. I am not confirming that we are 100 per cent innocent, but I ask to examine the information first. The reality is that we are technical people who are not good communicators,” Surin said.
He added that, in the past, the PCD had never had any case of an official committing corruption.
However, if such a case were found, the process would require disciplinary action, removal from office, dismissal, and civil compensation.
If corruption were found, there would definitely be no exception.
But if no corruption was found, fairness must also be given to the department because it has a policy of working with transparency and integrity.
As for whether there was a possibility of taking legal action in response, he said the department would first have to consider the explanation.
After the press conference ended, the PCD Director-General led the department’s executives and officials in making a symbolic gesture, placing their right hands over their left hands with their arms crossed in front of their chests, to show unity, declare their stance against corruption in all forms and reaffirm transparent work for the benefit of the public and the sustainable protection of the environment.