Bangkok's Hottest Songkran Spot Is Right in the City Centre

From water parks and floral installations to six nights of live concerts, One Bangkok's Sunsational Songkran Festival is the city's most unmissable Thai New Year destination.

One Bangkok transforms over 10,000 square metres of prime Bangkok real estate into an immersive summer water park — with 57 artists, nightly concerts, and traditional blessings all under one roof.

Every year, Songkran sends Bangkok into a glorious, water-soaked frenzy — and every year, the question is the same: where do you actually go? This year, the answer is straightforward.

One Bangkok, the sprawling mixed-use district at the corner of Wireless and Rama IV Roads, has transformed itself into the capital's most spectacular Thai New Year destination, hosting the One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival from 10 to 15 April 2026.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who was present at the opening celebration, put it plainly: "One Bangkok is already a world-class operator. Whether it's New Year or Songkran, they deliver on safety, management, and their artist line-up. If you don't want to travel far — and with fuel prices the way they are — just come here."

It is hard to argue with that. For visitors already based in the city, or international tourists looking for a Songkran experience that does not require a road trip, One Bangkok offers something rare: a fully self-contained festival with genuine scale, right on the BTS and MRT network.

