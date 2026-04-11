Bangkok's Hottest Songkran Spot Is Right in the City Centre

From water parks and floral installations to six nights of live concerts, One Bangkok's Sunsational Songkran Festival is the city's most unmissable Thai New Year destination.
One Bangkok transforms over 10,000 square metres of prime Bangkok real estate into an immersive summer water park — with 57 artists, nightly concerts, and traditional blessings all under one roof.
Every year, Songkran sends Bangkok into a glorious, water-soaked frenzy — and every year, the question is the same: where do you actually go? This year, the answer is straightforward.
One Bangkok, the sprawling mixed-use district at the corner of Wireless and Rama IV Roads, has transformed itself into the capital's most spectacular Thai New Year destination, hosting the One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival from 10 to 15 April 2026.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who was present at the opening celebration, put it plainly: "One Bangkok is already a world-class operator. Whether it's New Year or Songkran, they deliver on safety, management, and their artist line-up. If you don't want to travel far — and with fuel prices the way they are — just come here."
It is hard to argue with that. For visitors already based in the city, or international tourists looking for a Songkran experience that does not require a road trip, One Bangkok offers something rare: a fully self-contained festival with genuine scale, right on the BTS and MRT network.
Water, Flowers, and a Whole Lot of Music
The centrepiece of the festival is the Sunsational Paradise at One Bangkok Park, where more than 10,000 square metres of public parkland have been reimagined as an urban water park.
The design is built around three themes — Movement, Floral Expressions, and Vibrant Energy — which translate into a series of distinct zones worth exploring at your own pace.
The visual showpiece is a towering installation of oversized luminous flowers whose lighting pulses in sync with the flow of water around it.
Nearby, the Summer Rain Tunnel offers a fine-mist walkway through lush greenery — refreshing without leaving you drenched, and frankly one of the better photo opportunities in the city right now.
For families travelling with young children, the Whimsical Water Park splits into two age-appropriate zones: Little Bloom for toddlers, and Sunshine Wave for children up to 12, with full safety and changing facilities on site.
Those looking for something a little more languid will find it at Sunset Grove, a poolside lounge area with sun beds and remote-controlled boats, while the Sunset Social Club caters to the crowd who prefer their Songkran accompanied by a cold drink and a DJ set.
Fifty-Seven Artists Across Six Nights
The evening concerts at the Summer Sound Stage may be the festival's most compelling draw. Over the six days, more than 57 of Thailand's most popular artists are performing nightly sets from 19:00 to 22:00 at One Bangkok Park.
The line-up spans a broad range of genres and generations: opening weekend brought Tilly Birds, Atlas, and Potato, while subsequent nights feature BAMM, Milli, Palmy, Joey Boy, Jeff Satur, and UrBoyTJ, among many others.
It is, by any measure, one of the most substantial music programmes assembled for a Songkran festival in Bangkok this year.
Beyond the Water Park
Culture and craft get their due at The Storeys Square, where the Summer Craft Studios host a rotating programme of workshops — paper flower bouquets, fan painting, personalised accessories — alongside a performance stage and vintage photo studio.
The Floral Blessing Garden, also at The Storeys, offers a quieter moment: a dedicated space for the traditional Buddha bathing ritual, available throughout the festival.
A Festival Built for the City
Worawat Srisa-an, deputy chief executive officer of One Bangkok, described the development's broader ambition at the opening: "One Bangkok wants to be part of Bangkok — a space where people can come to live and spend time together."
That ethos is evident in how the festival has been conceived: it is designed for residents and visitors alike, accessible by public transport, and free to explore across its public zones.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has lent its support to the event, reflecting how central Songkran has become to Bangkok's international appeal.
For overseas visitors timing a trip around the festival, the dates — 10 to 15 April — align neatly with the official Thai New Year holiday period, and the location could hardly be more convenient.
In a city where Songkran celebrations can feel overwhelming in scale or exhausting in logistics, One Bangkok offers something genuinely useful: a single destination with enough going on to fill several days, right in the heart of the capital.
The One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival runs from 10 to 15 April 2026. Concerts begin at 19:00 daily. One Bangkok members can access exclusive privileges and water park registration via the One Bangkok app. For more information, visit www.onebangkok.com.