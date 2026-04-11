Bangkok PM2.5 remains within standard over Songkran period

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported on PM2.5 conditions in Bangkok on April 11, 2026.

Measurements taken at around 5am to 7am ranged from 15.4 to 31.9 micrograms per cubic metre, with the Bangkok average at 22.3 micrograms per cubic metre.

The standard is set at no more than 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre.

PM2.5 levels were on a downward trend and remained within the standard at all monitoring stations.

At 7am, PM2.5 levels were measured at 15.4 to 31.0 micrograms per cubic metre, showing a downward trend compared with the same period yesterday.

Readings remained within the standard in all monitored areas, with the limit set at no more than 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre.