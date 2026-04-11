Bangkok PM2.5 remains within standard over Songkran period

SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2026

PM2.5 levels across Bangkok are staying within the official limit during Songkran, with forecasts pointing to better air quality and generally good conditions ahead.

  • On April 11, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok ranged from 15.4 to 31.9 micrograms per cubic metre, remaining safely below the standard of 37.5.
  • Air quality levels showed a downward trend and were within the standard across all monitoring stations.
  • The forecast for the following week (April 12-18) predicts that PM2.5 conditions will remain at "Moderate" or "Good" levels.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported on PM2.5 conditions in Bangkok on April 11, 2026.

Measurements taken at around 5am to 7am ranged from 15.4 to 31.9 micrograms per cubic metre, with the Bangkok average at 22.3 micrograms per cubic metre.

The standard is set at no more than 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre.

PM2.5 levels were on a downward trend and remained within the standard at all monitoring stations.

At 7am, PM2.5 levels were measured at 15.4 to 31.0 micrograms per cubic metre, showing a downward trend compared with the same period yesterday.

Readings remained within the standard in all monitored areas, with the limit set at no more than 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Bangkok PM2.5 remains within standard over Songkran period

The centre also forecast PM2.5 conditions in Bangkok over the next seven days as follows:

Sunday, April 12, 2026: Moderate

Areas under watch

  • North Bangkok: Lak Si, Chatuchak
  • South Bangkok: Khlong Toei, Phra Khanong, Bang Na
  • East Bangkok: Khlong Sam Wa, Min Buri, Saphan Sung
  • Central Bangkok: Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Huai Khwang
  • North Thon Buri: Taling Chan, Bangkok Noi, Thawi Watthana
  • South Thon Buri: Bang Khae, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon

Monday, April 13, 2026: Good

Areas under watch

  • North Thon Buri, South Thon Buri

Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Good

Areas under watch

  • North Thon Buri, South Thon Buri

Wednesday, April 15, 2026: Good

Areas under watch

  • North Thon Buri, South Thon Buri

Thursday, April 16, 2026: Good

Areas under watch

  • North Thon Buri, South Thon Buri

Friday, April 17, 2026: Good

Areas under watch

  • North Thon Buri, South Thon Buri

Saturday, April 18, 2026: Good

Areas under watch

  • North Thon Buri, South Thon Buri

People can check air quality information before leaving home via:

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