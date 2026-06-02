Two Korat underpasses open on June 3 to ease traffic and support Isaan economy

The Department of Highways is upgrading transport in Nakhon Ratchasima, with two major underpasses — Pradok and Nakhon Ratchasima Terminal — set to open for trial use on June 3, 2026.

The projects are aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving travel flow and strengthening economic connectivity across the Northeast.

The Department of Highways, through its Bridge Construction Bureau, announced that it is ready to open two major transport projects in Nakhon Ratchasima for trial operation:

Pradok intersection underpass

Nakhon Ratchasima intersection underpass, also known as the Terminal underpass

Both will open from June 3, 2026, onwards. The projects are expected to improve travel on Mittraphap Road, solve bottleneck traffic problems in the city area and support the economic growth of the northeastern region.

Nakhon Ratchasima is considered a key strategic centre for the economy, trade, investment and transport.

Highway No. 2, or Mittraphap Road, serves as the main route connecting Bangkok with the Northeast. As the city continues to grow and large-scale development projects expand, traffic volumes have increased steadily.

The Department of Highways has therefore accelerated the construction of underpasses at these two key intersections to reduce inconvenience for the public and improve the region’s logistics efficiency.