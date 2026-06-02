Two Korat underpasses open on June 3 to ease traffic and support Isaan economy

The Department of Highways is upgrading transport in Nakhon Ratchasima, with two major underpasses — Pradok and Nakhon Ratchasima Terminal — set to open for trial use on June 3, 2026.
The projects are aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving travel flow and strengthening economic connectivity across the Northeast.
The Department of Highways, through its Bridge Construction Bureau, announced that it is ready to open two major transport projects in Nakhon Ratchasima for trial operation:
Both will open from June 3, 2026, onwards. The projects are expected to improve travel on Mittraphap Road, solve bottleneck traffic problems in the city area and support the economic growth of the northeastern region.
Nakhon Ratchasima is considered a key strategic centre for the economy, trade, investment and transport.
Highway No. 2, or Mittraphap Road, serves as the main route connecting Bangkok with the Northeast. As the city continues to grow and large-scale development projects expand, traffic volumes have increased steadily.
The Department of Highways has therefore accelerated the construction of underpasses at these two key intersections to reduce inconvenience for the public and improve the region’s logistics efficiency.
Pradok intersection underpass
This underpass is located at the junction of Highway No. 2, Chang Phueak Road and Siriratchathani Road. It has a total length of about 1.750 kilometres and a construction budget of 849 million baht.
It has been built as a large reinforced-concrete underpass with six traffic lanes, divided into three lanes in each direction, along with parallel roads and pavements. A trial opening has already been in place from 6am to 9pm since May 25, 2026.
Nakhon Ratchasima intersection underpass, or Terminal underpass
This underpass is located at the junction of Highway No. 2 and Highway No. 224, at Nakhon Ratchasima intersection. It has a total length of 1.181 kilometres and a construction budget of 373 million baht.
It has been built as a concrete underpass with two traffic lanes, serving vehicles travelling from Khon Kaen towards Saraburi.
Construction and safety-system installation have now been completed, including drainage, lighting, fire-prevention and traffic-control systems.
The opening of the two underpasses on June 3 will not only help reduce travel time and accidents in Korat city, but also serve as an important piece of the national transport network in the Northeast.
The projects will connect with other major infrastructure schemes, including the M6 Bang Pa-in–Nakhon Ratchasima motorway, the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project and the double-track railway project.
Together, these developments are expected to help Nakhon Ratchasima grow sustainably as the gateway to the Northeast.
The Department of Highways asked road users to drive carefully and strictly follow warning signs, guidance signs and traffic signals inside the underpasses.
For further information or to report incidents, members of the public can contact the Department of Highways hotline at 1586, toll-free 24 hours a day.