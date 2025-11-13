Bang Sue underpass closed after pump system fails

Following heavy overnight rainfall across Bangkok and surrounding provinces, several areas experienced flooding. The Bang Sue District Office has now announced the closure of the Bang Sue underpass on the road along the railway line due to severe waterlogging.

The district has coordinated with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to urgently carry out repairs.

Thawatchai Jansae, Director of Bang Sue District, together with district executives, municipal officers, and engineering teams, inspected the flooding at the underpass.

Officials confirmed that the flooding occurred because electrical cables were stolen, causing the pump system to malfunction, and combined with heavy rainfall, water accumulated rapidly inside the tunnel and could not drain in time.

Authorities are working to restore the pumping system and reopen the underpass as soon as possible.