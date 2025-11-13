Ratchadaphisek Road closed from Ratchayothin to Ratchada-Ladprao due to severe flooding

Heavy flooding hit several major roads in Bangkok on Thursday (November 13), with Ratchadaphisek Road among the worst affected after drainage systems failed to cope with the sudden early-morning downpour.

The Phahonyothin Police Station issued an urgent announcement, informing road users of the temporary closure of the inbound lanes of Ratchadaphisek Road, from Ratchayothin Intersection to Ratchada-Ladprao Intersection, due to dangerously high water levels.

Officials warned that floodwater in the closed section is deep enough to threaten most vehicles, particularly small passenger cars, which risk severe engine and electrical damage if attempting to drive through.