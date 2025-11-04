Flooding forces closure of Bangkok Remand Prison and railway side road tunnel

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 04, 2025

Floods hit Bangkok Remand Prison in Chatuchak and the tunnel on the railway side road in Bang Sue on Tuesday morning, causing disruptions.

The Bangkok Remand Prison was temporarily closed on Tuesday after heavy rains caused flooding from the Lat Yao Canal, submerging the road in front of the prison and the visitors' building.

 

The prison confirmed that the inmate areas were unaffected, stating that operations were being assessed and cleaned, with plans to reopen by Wednesday (November 5).

Meanwhile, the tunnel on the railway side road was closed indefinitely after heavy flooding, exacerbated by the theft of electrical cables which disabled the water pumping system. Continuous rainfall further worsened the situation.

The Bang Sue district office is working with the State Railway of Thailand for urgent repairs and has advised the public to avoid the area for safety.

