Four major dams in Chao Phraya basin exceed 95% capacity

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) announced on Sunday that water levels in four major dams within the Chao Phraya River basin have exceeded 95% of their storage capacity. However, it assured that this would not affect downstream provinces, as less rainfall is expected in upper Thailand this week.
As of Sunday, the ONWR reported that the four key dams in the Chao Phraya basin were holding the following volumes:
The ONWR said the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat province continued to release water at a rate of 2,000 cubic metres per second, while water levels in the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan and Pathum Thani remained below the riverbanks.
The agency explained that the monsoon trough had shifted southwards over the lower Central region, the East, and the upper South, resulting in reduced rainfall across upper Thailand. Rainfall is expected to ease between November 3 and 7, it added.
Nationwide, major dams and reservoirs are currently at 87% of total capacity, holding approximately 70.144 billion cubic metres of water.
The ONWR also reported that some areas have begun to experience drought, and measures are being taken to alleviate the situation.
For example, water pumps have been installed to divert water from Phra Roj Creek to the Sa Nong Pha Reservoir to supply tap water for Ban Nong Pham village in Tambon Yang Yo Phap, Muang Sam Sip district of Ubon Ratchathani. The water-pumping operation is scheduled for Tuesday, which will provide relief to 135 households in the village.