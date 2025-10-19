Central Thailand still flooded as four Chao Phraya dams near full capacity

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) reported on Sunday (October 19) that water levels across Thailand’s reservoirs remain high, with four major dams in the Chao Phraya River Basin now exceeding 90% capacity.
Meanwhile, the South is warned to brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall between October 21 and 24.
Key water situation highlights (as of October 19)
Four main Chao Phraya dams:
The combined water volume in these four dams remains critically high, prompting continuous inflow and controlled discharge management.
Lower Chao Phraya Basin
Rainfall and forecast
Yala recorded the country’s highest 24-hour rainfall at 81 mm, consistent with prevailing easterly and southeasterly winds bringing widespread thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain to the South.
From October 21–24, a high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over upper Thailand, causing rainfall to ease in the North and Northeast. However, the South—particularly the east coast—will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rain due to a moderate monsoon trough passing through the region.
Flood-affected areas (as of October 18)
Flooding persists in 16 provinces across 77 districts, stretching from the lower North to the Central Plains and the Greater Bangkok area:
Residents in flood-prone areas, especially in the South and flood-affected provinces, are advised to stay alert and closely follow updates from local authorities and disaster prevention agencies.