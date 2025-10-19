Central Thailand still flooded as four Chao Phraya dams near full capacity

Rainfall and forecast

Yala recorded the country’s highest 24-hour rainfall at 81 mm, consistent with prevailing easterly and southeasterly winds bringing widespread thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain to the South.

From October 21–24, a high-pressure system from China is expected to extend over upper Thailand, causing rainfall to ease in the North and Northeast. However, the South—particularly the east coast—will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rain due to a moderate monsoon trough passing through the region.

Flood-affected areas (as of October 18)

Flooding persists in 16 provinces across 77 districts, stretching from the lower North to the Central Plains and the Greater Bangkok area:

Lower North/Central: Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani

Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani Northeast: Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani Lower Chao Phraya Basin/Greater Bangkok: Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Chachoengsao

Residents in flood-prone areas, especially in the South and flood-affected provinces, are advised to stay alert and closely follow updates from local authorities and disaster prevention agencies.