More than 100 million buildings around the world are at risk of being regularly submerged by rising sea levels if the rapid consumption of fossil fuels is not curbed immediately, according to alarming new research from McGill University.

The study, published in the journal npj Urban Sustainability, assessed the long-term impact of sea-level rise on coastal infrastructure across continents, including Africa, Southeast Asia, Central America, and South America.

The findings, originally compiled by Krungthep Turakij's reporter Kritpol Sutheepatrakul, paint a dire picture for future coastal development.

Researchers used detailed satellite mapping and elevation data to estimate the number of structures that would be inundated by sea level increases ranging from 0.5 to 20 metres over the coming centuries.

Unstoppable, But Controllable

Professor Natalya Gomez, co-author and Canada Research Chair at McGill, stressed that while the consequence of global warming is slow and "unstoppable," the ultimate severity is still within human control.