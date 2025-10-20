Transport ministry halts plan to relocate three major bus terminals to Bang Sue Grand Station

Deputy Transport Minister Mallika Jiraphanwanich said the decision reflects the current government’s policy to enhance, rather than relocate, the city’s key bus hubs under the supervision of Transport Co., Ltd. (Baw Kaw Saw).

“At present, there is no policy or plan to move these three bus terminals elsewhere. They will remain in place but will undergo improvement to provide better services, supported by an enhanced feeder transport system that connects seamlessly with other public transport networks,” Mallika said.



Mo Chit 2 Redevelopment Plan Moves Forward

Transport Co managing director Atthawit Rakchamroon said the company is proceeding with the redevelopment of the Bangkok (Chatuchak) Bus Terminal, commonly known as Mo Chit 2, which sits on an 80-rai plot.

In fiscal year 2025, the company received a 39-million-baht allocation to hire consultants for the project’s planning and design. The study has now been completed, and the company is preparing to request a 3.6-billion-baht budget under the fiscal year 2027 allocation to implement the redevelopment at the existing site, aiming to maximise service efficiency for passengers.

The proposal has already been approved by the Transport Co. board and will be submitted to the Ministry of Transport for approval in November 2025, before being forwarded to the Budget Bureau and subsequently to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) in 2026.

If funding is approved, construction is expected to start in 2027 and take about three years, with completion targeted for 2029.