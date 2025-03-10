SRT seeks investors for THB9.2-billion Smart Complex at Bangkok station

The Smart Business Complex project is part of a 2,325-rai development around the country’s main rail hub that will also be occupied by the government’s “Homes for Thais” low-cost housing project.

SRT deputy governor Anan Phonimdang said SRT Asset (SRTA) launched the investment plan after failing to attract private-sector bids for the plot.

“We expect the ‘Homes for Thais’ project to bring life to this area and encourage private investors to invest then,” he said.

The low-cost housing project is earmarked for plot G near PTT headquarters, with residences due to be handed over in late 2026.