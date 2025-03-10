SRT seeks investors for THB9.2-billion Smart Complex at Bangkok station

The Smart Business Complex project is part of a 2,325-rai development around the country’s main rail hub that will also be occupied by the government’s “Homes for Thais” low-cost housing project.
SRT deputy governor Anan Phonimdang said SRT Asset (SRTA) launched the investment plan after failing to attract private-sector bids for the plot.
“We expect the ‘Homes for Thais’ project to bring life to this area and encourage private investors to invest then,” he said.
The low-cost housing project is earmarked for plot G near PTT headquarters, with residences due to be handed over in late 2026.
The SRT Smart Business Complex project consists of a 35-storey building for commercial activities, a 25-storey midscale hotel with 300 rooms, a bus terminal and other facilities. The project is expected to be worth over 9.2 billion baht.
Two investment models are currently under study:
Separately, SRTA is also exploring funding options for plot E, which spans 138 rai near Siam Cement Group headquarters and Prem Prachakorn Canal. This plot will house the MOT Smart Building, an energy-saving structure supporting at least 1,200 officials and 1,550 vehicles that will become the Transport Ministry HQ.