Fuel prices to rise by Bt6 a litre as war drives oil surge, says Oil Fuel Fund board

On Wednesday (March 25), the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee approved a reduction in fuel price subsidies for diesel and the petrol group, resulting in a 6-baht-per-litre increase in retail prices for all fuel types from tomorrow (March 26).

The price adjustment follows escalating tensions in the Middle East, which have driven oil prices steadily higher. Diesel prices in the Singapore market have surged sharply from US$198.20 a barrel on March 23 to US$242.91 a barrel, according to the committee.

The situation has also severely affected the liquidity of the Oil Fuel Fund, which is now bearing compensation costs of around 2.59 billion baht a day, or about 80.34 billion baht a month.

The committee said there was an urgent need to reduce the burden in order to preserve the fund’s liquidity and maintain long-term price stability amid continued volatility in the global oil market.