Where Thailand stands on fuel prices in Asean after latest surge

Fuel prices in Thailand are drawing renewed attention as the Middle East conflict continues to push up global oil prices and the government signals a move away from price subsidies towards market-based mechanisms.

As fuel costs remain a key driver of living expenses, comparisons with neighbouring countries have become increasingly relevant. Data from the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) under the Energy Ministry shows that, as of March 23, 2026, Thailand ranked sixth in Asean for petrol prices and eighth for diesel.

Asean fuel price rankings (based on data as of March 23, 2026)

Petrol

Singapore: Bt89.27/litre Laos: Bt63.17/litre Myanmar: Bt60.45/litre Cambodia: Bt55.03/litre Philippines: Bt51.48/litre Thailand: Bt33.05/litre Vietnam: Bt32.01/litre Malaysia: Bt27.39/litre Indonesia: Bt24.15/litre Brunei: Bt13.63/litre

Diesel

Singapore: Bt95.96/litre Myanmar: Bt68.92/litre Laos: Bt59.83/litre Philippines: Bt55.95/litre Cambodia: Bt55.03/litre Malaysia: Bt39.54/litre Vietnam: Bt34.08/litre Thailand: Bt31.14/litre Indonesia: Bt28.50/litre Brunei: Bt7.97/litre

The data shows that Thailand’s petrol prices are lower than in several regional peers, including Singapore, Laos and Myanmar, but remain higher than in Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. For diesel, Thailand sits in the lower-price tier compared with most Asean countries, though not among the very cheapest.