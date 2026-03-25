Where Thailand stands on fuel prices in Asean after latest surge

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2026

Thailand ranks sixth in Asean for petrol prices and eighth for diesel, with tax policies, subsidies and oil fund rules shaping regional gaps

Fuel prices in Thailand are drawing renewed attention as the Middle East conflict continues to push up global oil prices and the government signals a move away from price subsidies towards market-based mechanisms.

As fuel costs remain a key driver of living expenses, comparisons with neighbouring countries have become increasingly relevant. Data from the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) under the Energy Ministry shows that, as of March 23, 2026, Thailand ranked sixth in Asean for petrol prices and eighth for diesel.

Asean fuel price rankings (based on data as of March 23, 2026)

Petrol

  1. Singapore: Bt89.27/litre
  2. Laos: Bt63.17/litre
  3. Myanmar: Bt60.45/litre
  4. Cambodia: Bt55.03/litre
  5. Philippines: Bt51.48/litre
  6. Thailand: Bt33.05/litre
  7. Vietnam: Bt32.01/litre
  8. Malaysia: Bt27.39/litre
  9. Indonesia: Bt24.15/litre
  10. Brunei: Bt13.63/litre

Diesel

  1. Singapore: Bt95.96/litre
  2. Myanmar: Bt68.92/litre
  3. Laos: Bt59.83/litre
  4. Philippines: Bt55.95/litre
  5. Cambodia: Bt55.03/litre
  6. Malaysia: Bt39.54/litre
  7. Vietnam: Bt34.08/litre
  8. Thailand: Bt31.14/litre
  9. Indonesia: Bt28.50/litre
  10. Brunei: Bt7.97/litre

The data shows that Thailand’s petrol prices are lower than in several regional peers, including Singapore, Laos and Myanmar, but remain higher than in Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. For diesel, Thailand sits in the lower-price tier compared with most Asean countries, though not among the very cheapest.

Key factors behind price differences

  • Each country applies different tax policies, subsidy schemes and oil fund mechanisms, which directly affect retail fuel prices.
  • Many neighbouring countries continue to subsidise fuel, keeping domestic prices artificially lower.
  • Thailand supports the use of gasohol through the Oil Fuel Fund, resulting in gasohol prices being lower than pure petrol.

Pricing methodology

  • Price comparison is based on data as of March 23, 2026, using mid-market exchange rates.
  • For Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, international market reference rates were used.
  • Thailand’s prices are based on data from PTT and Bangchak, using Gasohol 95 E10, the country’s most widely used fuel grade.

The EPPO noted that exchange rates also play a role in cross-country comparisons, while differences in national energy policies continue to shape fuel price structures across the region.

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