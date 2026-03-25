War and oil prices test Motor Show buying power, EV boost limited

In 2025, the Bangkok International Motor Show defied economic headwinds and a slumping car market, securing more than 50,000 bookings.

This year’s event, the 47th edition, is targeting bookings close to last year’s level.

However, that remains a considerable challenge amid multiple pressures, particularly the war and rising oil prices.

Even so, the overall atmosphere this year has remained lively, especially in terms of product activity and brand movement.

On the brand front, several new names are taking part in the show for the first time this year, while a number of new models are being officially launched, particularly electric vehicles (EVs) and several other alternatively powered models.

The EV segment has become even more interesting, with established players from China joined by brands from other markets that have also attracted notable attention this year.

Mazda, for example, unveiled its first EV, the Mazda 6e.

Although the car has a partner and shares key components such as the battery and electric motor with Deepal, a Changan brand, it still manages to show customers Mazda’s DNA.

Combined with what many see as a competitive price of THB1.169-1.199 million, that appears to have put more of a spotlight on Japanese EV brands.

Honda, meanwhile, officially launched the e: N2 with a price tag of THB1.429 million.