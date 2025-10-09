Migrant workers must buy health insurance to state cut costs

Worachot Sukonkhajorn, Deputy Minister of Public Health, chaired a meeting on October 8, 2025, to follow up on the progress of health check-ups and health insurance for migrant workers.

The meeting was held at the One Stop Service (OSS) Centre at Mae Sot Hospital in Tak province.

Participants included representatives from key partner organisations: the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Office for Thailand, the Thai Red Cross Society, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Labour, along with relevant executives.

The event also featured a phone-in report from Mae Hong Son, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces to collectively kick off the new policy.