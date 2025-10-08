Sister receives body of chef denied treatment at Cambodian hospital

The case of Methacharn Yorsang, a 24-year-old chef from Nakhon Si Thammarat, who tragically died in Poipet, Cambodia, has garnered significant attention.

Methacharn, who had been suffering and living on the streets near a commercial building, was denied medical care at Poipet Hospital due to his lack of funds and identification documents. His case has sparked heavy criticism regarding Cambodia’s humanitarian response.

The Coordination Centre for Assistance to Thai Nationals Abroad coordinated with Methacharn’s family, and his sister Supawadee Yorsang, who, along with her husband, travelled from Nakhon Si Thammarat, accompanied by officials from the Pracharuamjai Foundation, to retrieve his body at the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo Province, on Wednesday ( October 8)

The Thai Border Coordination Office collaborated with Cambodian authorities and the Thai Consulate to confirm his identity and facilitate the process of bringing his body back to Thailand.