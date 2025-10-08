2nd Army Area reports Cambodia ramps up tank drills and base adjustments

Cambodian forces were seen deploying two drones near Ta Kwai Temple, along with a six-wheel truck loaded with sand, likely transporting materials for base upgrades.

There were also signs of tank shelter repairs, including new roofing, and white smoke observed in three locations, possibly indicating tank warm-up drills.

Additionally, chainsaw noises were heard around 80 meters west of the Ta Meun bunker, suggesting defensive preparations and the extension of observation zones.

Both Thai and Cambodian forces remain stationed at their respective strongholds, with Thai personnel actively monitoring the situation and prepared to respond as needed. The Second Army Area urges the public to verify news from official sources to avoid the spread of misinformation.