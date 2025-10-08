2nd Army Area reports Cambodia ramps up tank drills and base adjustments

Cambodian forces were seen deploying two drones near Ta Kwai Temple, along with a six-wheel truck loaded with sand, likely transporting materials for base upgrades.
There were also signs of tank shelter repairs, including new roofing, and white smoke observed in three locations, possibly indicating tank warm-up drills.
Additionally, chainsaw noises were heard around 80 meters west of the Ta Meun bunker, suggesting defensive preparations and the extension of observation zones.
Both Thai and Cambodian forces remain stationed at their respective strongholds, with Thai personnel actively monitoring the situation and prepared to respond as needed. The Second Army Area urges the public to verify news from official sources to avoid the spread of misinformation.
No cause for concern in border area, says Deputy Commander of Second Army Area
Maj Gen Nat Sri-in, Deputy Commander of the Second Army Area, addressed concerns over the situation in the border region, particularly regarding the planned Cambodian pushback from the Nong Chan-Nong Ya Kaew area in Sa Kaeo on October 10.
He clarified that he could not confirm the situation as it is a matter for the government or higher authorities to manage. However, he reassured the public that there were no significant threats in the areas under his jurisdiction.
Nat also commented on the Bai Baek Temple in Buri Ram, which he highlighted on his Facebook. He explained that Thailand has numerous historical temples, particularly along the border, most of which have been surveyed and registered by the Fine Arts Department.
While some temples receive more attention, the department does its best with available funding, he said.
Nat encouraged more awareness and visits to these sites, including the Bai Baek Temple near Chong Sai Taku in Baan Kruat district, noting that despite past Cambodian interest in the area, Thai forces have successfully protected it.
He urged Thai citizens to visit these temples to promote ownership and develop them as tourist attractions, drawing parallels with the lesser-known Ta Muen Temples, which have attracted attention from Cambodia.
Nat confirmed that he was likely the last person to step foot at Khana Temple in Kap Choeng district, Surin, and that he led a team of border patrol troops to confront and push back Cambodian forces from the area in 2011.
He also mentioned that he personally oversaw the creation of access routes to the temple and stationed military forces in the vicinity to protect it.
While he refrained from commenting further on specific details, Nat pointed to prior clarifications from the Commander of the Second Army Area and mentioned that images of his visit to Khana Temple, which he posted on his personal Facebook, document his involvement in the operation.