White House lays off thousands of US government workers, blaming shutdown

Job cuts were confirmed at the Treasury, Health and Human Services, Internal Revenue Service, Education, Commerce, and Homeland Security’s cybersecurity divisions. The total number of affected workers remains unclear, but initial reports suggest thousands of federal employees have already received termination notices.
Trump described the cuts as “Democrat-driven,” claiming opposition lawmakers had obstructed efforts to fund the government. “They started this,” he told reporters at the White House. Despite Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, Senate approval still requires Democratic votes.
Democrats have refused to support Trump’s funding proposals without an extension of health-insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, warning that millions of Americans would otherwise face surging medical costs.
Court filings revealed that more than 4,200 federal workers have already been served with layoff notices at seven major agencies, including over 1,400 at the Treasury Department and 1,100 at Health and Human Services.
The White House budget office confirmed that the “reductions in force” had begun, calling them “substantial,” while offering few details.
Workers across several departments, including Housing and Urban Development, Education, and Commerce, have been told to expect job losses, while the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, and Department of the Interior are also reportedly affected.
At the Department of Homeland Security, layoffs are hitting the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which previously clashed with Trump after rejecting his false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Labour unions representing federal employees have filed lawsuits to halt the layoffs, arguing they violate laws that prohibit such actions during a government shutdown. The administration countered that unions lack legal standing to challenge federal personnel decisions. A federal judge will hear the case on October 15.
Meanwhile, some Republicans expressed unease. Senator Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said federal employees “perform critical public service” and should not bear the brunt of political conflict.
Hundreds of thousands of employees are either working without pay or furloughed, while active-duty troops risk missing their October 15 pay cheques if the shutdown continues.
Trump also ordered a freeze on US$28 billion in infrastructure funds for Democratic strongholds like New York, California, and Illinois, fuelling accusations of politically motivated targeting.
Despite growing criticism, the White House has shown no sign of retreat. Trump insists the layoffs will continue until Democrats agree to his terms, a move that could reshape the federal workforce and deepen one of the most divisive shutdowns in US history.
