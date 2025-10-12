White House lays off thousands of US government workers, blaming shutdown

Job cuts were confirmed at the Treasury, Health and Human Services, Internal Revenue Service, Education, Commerce, and Homeland Security’s cybersecurity divisions. The total number of affected workers remains unclear, but initial reports suggest thousands of federal employees have already received termination notices.

Trump described the cuts as “Democrat-driven,” claiming opposition lawmakers had obstructed efforts to fund the government. “They started this,” he told reporters at the White House. Despite Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, Senate approval still requires Democratic votes.

Democrats have refused to support Trump’s funding proposals without an extension of health-insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, warning that millions of Americans would otherwise face surging medical costs.

Layoffs widen across key agencies

Court filings revealed that more than 4,200 federal workers have already been served with layoff notices at seven major agencies, including over 1,400 at the Treasury Department and 1,100 at Health and Human Services.

The White House budget office confirmed that the “reductions in force” had begun, calling them “substantial,” while offering few details.