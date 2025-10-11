Crypto Market rocked by $9.55 Billion Liquidation After Trump’s China Tariff Threat

The cryptocurrency market was thrown into chaos over the last 24 hours, experiencing a crash that saw over $9.55 billion worth of investor positions liquidated, according to data from CoinGlass.

The massive forced sell-off affected more than 1.5 million cryptocurrency traders as digital asset prices plummeted sharply.

The turmoil was directly linked to US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 100 per cent import tariff on Chinese goods, signalling the immediate start of a renewed trade war.

The total crypto market capitalisation dropped by more than 9 per cent on Friday to $3.8 trillion.