New Bank of Thailand Governor Prioritises Household Debt Relief in First Media Briefing

Vitai Ratanakorn, the newly appointed Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), held his inaugural media briefing on Friday, outlining his policy priorities with a strong emphasis on tackling household debt and maintaining economic stability.

In his first public address since assuming office, Vitai stressed that the central bank would continue its core mission of preserving long-term economic and financial stability whilst working more closely with the public and society.

"The most important thing is that we must ensure the public, SMEs, society, and the business sector receive positive benefits," Vitai said, acknowledging that household debt remains a principal concern for the BOT.

A key announcement concerned the establishment of an Asset Management Company (AMC), which Ratanakorn said should be finalised by the end of October before commencing operations in early 2026.

The initiative, being developed jointly by the Ministry of Finance, the BOT, and the Thai Bankers' Association, initially aims to assist 2-3 million retail debtors with non-performing loans below 100,000 baht.

This includes approximately 700,000 accounts from commercial banks, 800,000 from non-bank subsidiaries under commercial banks, and roughly 700,000 from state-owned banks.

However, the BOT later emphasised that specific details and formats remain under discussion and may be subject to adjustment before a joint announcement is made.