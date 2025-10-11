Gold Breaches $4,000 as Trump’s Tariff Threat Fuels Safe-Haven Rush

The price of gold surged back above the $4,000 per ounce level on Friday, putting the precious metal on track for an eighth consecutive weekly gain, after US President Donald Trump revived fears of a major trade war with China.

The President’s warning of large-scale import tariffs on Chinese goods, posted on Truth Social, sent investors scrambling for safe-haven assets.

According to Reuters, Spot Gold climbed 0.8 per cent to $4,007.39 per ounce at 15:18 GMT, capping a weekly increase of 3.2 per cent. US Gold Futures for December delivery rose 1.3 per cent to $4,024.40.

Bullion, which offers no interest yield and hit a record high of $4,059.05 on Wednesday, is widely considered the ultimate hedge against broad uncertainty.

The sharp rally was triggered by geopolitical risks, strong central bank purchasing, inflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), expectations of US interest rate cuts, and now, economic instability stemming from renewed tariff measures.

President Trump stated on Friday that there was "no reason" to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea as planned. His social media post triggered a sharp drop in equity markets within minutes, propelling gold past the $4,000 threshold.

"The re-heating of the trade war will weaken the dollar and is positive for safe-haven assets," commented Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.