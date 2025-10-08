Gold Price Soars to Record Highs as Investors Seek Refuge from Stock Market Risk

The price of gold has continued its relentless surge to historic highs, with investors fleeing risk in the stock market and channeling money into gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

This year, these ETFs have broken records by attracting over $64 billion in inflows, according to industry data cited by Reuters.

Reuters reported that the spot gold price recently touched $3,990.85 per ounce, while gold futures surpassed the $4,000 per ounce mark.

This upward momentum has led to a rapid and enormous flow of capital into gold ETFs globally.

State Street Investment Management noted significant inflows into US-listed gold ETFs, including the SPDR Gold Shares fund, which reached an all-time high of $35 billion by the end of September.

This comfortably exceeds the fund's previous full-year record of $29 billion set in 2020.

Data from the World Gold Council shows that global gold ETF inflows hit $64 billion for the year. September alone saw a record monthly inflow of $17.3 billion, a complete reversal of the trend from the previous four years, which saw combined outflows of $23 billion.

Rukaya Ibrahim, a commodity analyst at BCA Research, calculated that assets in global gold ETFs now represent 2.6% of total assets, up from 1.9% last year.

She stressed that "institutional investor interest is just getting started," describing the rise in investor attention as unprecedented.