Gold hits $4,000, silver reaches record high as investors seek safety amid economic uncertainty

Reuters reports that gold prices surged past $4,000 per ounce on Wednesday (October 8) for the first time, continuing a record-breaking rally driven by widespread geopolitical and economic uncertainty. Expectations of potential US interest rate cuts further fuelled investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Meanwhile, silver also reached a historic high on the same day, following gold’s upward trajectory, as investors rushed to buy precious metals.

Spot gold prices jumped 1.7% to $4,050.24 per ounce at 13:45 EST (17:45 GMT), while US gold futures for December delivery closed at $4,070.50 per ounce, up 1.7%. Silver prices soared 3.2% to $49.39 per ounce, after briefly hitting an all-time high of $49.57.

Matthew Piggott, Director of Gold and Silver at Metals Focus, stated that the strength of gold reflects the strong macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, which is highly positive for safe-haven assets, especially amid concerns about traditional safe-haven assets.

Gold, traditionally viewed as a store of value during volatile times, has surged 54% since the beginning of the year, following a 27% increase in 2024. Gold is one of the best-performing assets of 2025, outperforming global stock market recoveries, Bitcoin, the US dollar’s decline, and falling oil prices.

Silver prices have surged 71% this year, benefiting from the same factors driving gold’s rally, including tightness in the spot market.