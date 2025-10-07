Defence minister says BRN behind Narathiwat 36-million-baht gold robbery

Defence Minister Nattapon Nakpanich said on Tuesday that Muslim insurgents from the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) group were behind Sunday night’s gold shop robbery in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district, in which robbers fled to Malaysia with 36 million baht worth of gold ornaments.
Nattapon said authorities believe the BRN insurgents took advantage of the transitional period during the reshuffle of the Fourth Army Area’s commander to carry out the heist.
“They may have taken this opportunity, and we must give time for the new southern army chief to work, as he has only been in office for seven days,” Nattapon said.
Nattapon dismissed speculation that the robbery was linked to dissatisfaction among army officers over the appointment of the new southern army chief, who was not selected from within their ranks.
“Don’t say that. All military officers have discipline and are responsible for their duties,” he told reporters.
The defence minister emphasised that the gold shop robbery should not be seen as a consequence of internal discontent, noting that similar incidents had occurred before in the southern border provinces.
Nattapon said he had received reports that the robbers had fled across the border to Malaysia with the stolen gold. He added that the Thai government would coordinate with Malaysian authorities to locate and arrest the suspects and recover the stolen items.
He also said Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk would soon visit Sungai Kolok to follow up on the investigation, while Nattapon himself plans to travel to Narathiwat shortly.
The minister declined to comment on whether the robbers had inside help, saying he would wait for a detailed report from the Fourth Army Area commander before drawing conclusions.
Regarding peace talks with the BRN, Nattapon said the National Security Council (NSC) had appointed General Somsak Rungsita, former NSC secretary-general, as chief negotiator.
He added that since the current government has a short tenure, negotiators were instructed to prioritise achievable goals and focus on issues that can be advanced within four months.
The BRN remains the most active and organised insurgent group operating in Thailand’s deep South. The group has engaged in multiple rounds of peace talks with the Thai government, often mediated by Malaysia. However, progress has been limited, as the BRN continues to demand either independence or substantial self-governance.