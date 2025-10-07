Defence minister says BRN behind Narathiwat 36-million-baht gold robbery

Thai, Malaysian authorities coordinating to track suspects

Nattapon said he had received reports that the robbers had fled across the border to Malaysia with the stolen gold. He added that the Thai government would coordinate with Malaysian authorities to locate and arrest the suspects and recover the stolen items.

He also said Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk would soon visit Sungai Kolok to follow up on the investigation, while Nattapon himself plans to travel to Narathiwat shortly.

The minister declined to comment on whether the robbers had inside help, saying he would wait for a detailed report from the Fourth Army Area commander before drawing conclusions.

BRN peace dialogue to continue despite challenges

Regarding peace talks with the BRN, Nattapon said the National Security Council (NSC) had appointed General Somsak Rungsita, former NSC secretary-general, as chief negotiator.

He added that since the current government has a short tenure, negotiators were instructed to prioritise achievable goals and focus on issues that can be advanced within four months.

The BRN remains the most active and organised insurgent group operating in Thailand’s deep South. The group has engaged in multiple rounds of peace talks with the Thai government, often mediated by Malaysia. However, progress has been limited, as the BRN continues to demand either independence or substantial self-governance.

