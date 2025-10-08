Gold surpasses US$4,000 an ounce, hitting record high amid turmoil

Expectations of further U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts also contributed to the rally.

Spot gold gained 0.7%, while US gold futures for December delivery rose by 0.7% to US$4,033.40 per ounce.

Gold is traditionally seen as a haven during periods of instability. So far this year, the metal has surged 53%, following a 27% increase in 2024.

Tai Wong, an independent metals trader, noted, "There’s so much confidence in this trade that the market may target the next milestone of US$5,000, especially if the Fed continues to lower rates." He also highlighted that while geopolitical tensions, such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, may cause fluctuations, the fundamental drivers, massive debt, reserve diversification, and a weaker dollar, are unlikely to shift in the medium term.