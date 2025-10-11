Trump announces 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and export controls on critical software

Donald Trump, President of the United States, announced on Friday that the US will impose 100% tariffs on imports from China, in addition to any current tariffs China is paying. These measures will take effect from November 1, 2025.

Trump also stated that on the same day, the US will impose tariffs on any critical software imports.

The announcement comes just hours after Trump threatened a “major tariff increase” in response to China’s new restrictions on rare earth exports. Around 70% of the world’s rare earth minerals come from China, and they are essential for advanced technology, including automotive, defence, and semiconductor industries.

Trump also confirmed that he would cancel a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea due to China’s new export controls.

Nearly all goods imported from China to the US already face high customs duties, ranging from 50% on steel and aluminium to 7.5% on consumer goods, with the effective average tariff currently around 40%, according to Wells Fargo Economics and analysts from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.