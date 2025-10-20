Thai MP Rome: 'True Strength is Courage to Disarm,' Hits at New Landmines

Thailand’s delegate to the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, Rangsiman Rome MP, used his address on 20 October to redefine global security, asserting that national strength must be measured by the courage to disarm rather than the ability to arm.

Speaking at the Panel Discussion of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, which focused on "Arms Control Policy and Non-Proliferation," Rome delivered Thailand's official stance, confirming its commitment to peace and non-involvement in an arms race with neighbouring countries.

"Arms control is not about counting weapons," he stated. "It is about counting lives—and ensuring that none are lost needlessly to negligence, delay, or indifference."

As a State Party to the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines, the delegate highlighted Thailand's decades of effort clearing mine-contaminated lands, restoring safety and livelihoods.

However, he issued a stark warning to the assembly: "Some parts of our region still live with the shadow of landmines—not only from the distant past, but from freshly laid devices that betray the very spirit of the treaties we have all pledged to uphold."

Rome concluded with a moral call to action: "Our shared goal must be a region where no child walks in fear of hidden weapons... every State proves its strength not by how deeply it can bury instruments of war, but by how bravely it can unearth them."