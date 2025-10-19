Team Thailand reports Cambodia intensifying attacks on Thailand

Following the arrival of House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and his delegation in Geneva ahead of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting, the Thai team stationed there — known as “Team Thailand” — shared insights into Cambodia’s increasingly aggressive diplomatic behaviour in international forums.
Since tensions and disputes with Thailand began, Cambodian representatives have allegedly used every available forum to criticise Thailand, regardless of whether the discussions were related to the Thai–Cambodian conflict or not.
The attacks reportedly include claims that:
One clear sign of Cambodia’s determination to discredit Thailand, Team Thailand noted, came during the latest session of the UN Human Rights Council, when the Cambodian representative registered to speak on nine separate agenda items — an unprecedented move since the council’s establishment.
Despite Cambodia’s persistent provocations, Team Thailand asserted that the Thai delegation was fully prepared to respond to every issue and had earned respect from international delegates in attendance.
The team reaffirmed that Thailand has strictly complied with the Geneva Conventions, allowing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit prisoners, while accusing Cambodia of violating its own soldiers’ rights by failing to retrieve bodies along the border — an act seen as a violation of the dignity of the fallen soldiers and the rights of their families.
Looking ahead to the first IPU general debate, observers expect Cambodia to again use the platform to criticise Thailand — possibly reviving the so-called “ghostly sound” issue in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, while attempting to deflect attention from its reputation as a global scam hub.
Team Thailand, comprising both parliamentary representatives and Geneva-based diplomats, said it had already compiled detailed counterarguments on every possible point, ready to respond decisively during the IPU debate.