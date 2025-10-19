Team Thailand reports Cambodia intensifying attacks on Thailand

Despite Cambodia’s persistent provocations, Team Thailand asserted that the Thai delegation was fully prepared to respond to every issue and had earned respect from international delegates in attendance.

The team reaffirmed that Thailand has strictly complied with the Geneva Conventions, allowing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to visit prisoners, while accusing Cambodia of violating its own soldiers’ rights by failing to retrieve bodies along the border — an act seen as a violation of the dignity of the fallen soldiers and the rights of their families.

Looking ahead to the first IPU general debate, observers expect Cambodia to again use the platform to criticise Thailand — possibly reviving the so-called “ghostly sound” issue in Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, while attempting to deflect attention from its reputation as a global scam hub.

Team Thailand, comprising both parliamentary representatives and Geneva-based diplomats, said it had already compiled detailed counterarguments on every possible point, ready to respond decisively during the IPU debate.